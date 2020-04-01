



Washington D.C. [USA]: A political activist from Gilgit Baltistan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for quick and stringent initiative to fight coronavirus pandemic and has asked SAARC countries to follow the same.





Senge Hasnan Sering told ANI that PM Modi has announced a three-week-long lockdown to isolate transmission through infected persons. Pakistan which is one of the worst-hit countries among SAARC members should follow PM Modi and lockdown the country to minimise fatalities.





Seeing the complexity in dealing with COVID-19 by developed countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in a country of 1.3 billion people.





In the United States, the total number of 164,359 COVID-19 cases are recorded, whereas Italy has 101,739, Spain has 87,956 and Germany has 67,051 positive cases. However, in India 1,251 Coronavirus cases are recorded till the filing of this story.





Many countries like Pakistan where 1,865 Coronavirus cases have already been recorded, a nationwide lockdown is not announced.





Senge, who hails from Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan said, "PM Imran Khan's failed policies turning occupied Gilgit Baltistan into epicentre of China Virus. Despite GB lacks equipment and supplies to deal with suspected patients, Pakistan regime is deliberately moving the Iran-returned pilgrims to Gilgit Baltistan without screening."





He added, "I salute PM Modi for ensuring that people get food ration at doorsteps at very low and affordable prices. Now wheat per kg will be available at Rs 2 instead of Rs 27. He has introduced an impressive amount of money as life insurance for medical staff and paramedics which is commendable".





Senge, who lives in Washington DC, said, "He (PM Modi) has also announced a moratorium on interest payments to give relief to those who have lost jobs or have no income to make payments on mortgages. Pakistan could follow PM Modi in this regard and give relief to citizens. But so far, Imran Khan seems clueless in controlling the pandemic".





Originated in Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 is affecting 200 counties and territories around the world. Already, 789,805 people got infected and 38,101 people have lost their lives with the pandemic.







