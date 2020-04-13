



JAMMU: At least seven Pakistan army personnel and number of terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian troops in Neelum Valley and Nakyal areas of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while an Indian Army soldier was injured and eight houses were damaged in continued shelling and firing from across on the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.





Reliable sources told the Excelsior the Indian Army retaliated very effectively to cross-border shelling and firing by the Pakistani troops overnight and early today targeting terror launch pads and Pakistani defence posts which were giving cover to the terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.





“Pakistan army had brought the terrorists at launch pads close to defence posts to facilitate their infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir and was violating ceasefire regularly to give cover to the terrorists. The Indian retaliation and pre-emptive action was aimed at ensuring that the terrorists don’t manage to infiltrate,’’ sources said.





India used heavy weapons targeting terror launch pads and Pakistani posts throughout the last night and early this morning.





There were reports that number of terrorists camping at the launch pads were killed after being struck by the Indian Army in Neelum Valley and Nakyal areas of PoK. Apart from the terrorists, at least seven Pakistan army personnel including an officer were also killed in the Indian retaliation.





“There was panic in the Pakistani camp this morning with ambulances seen shifting dead and injured from Neelum Valley and Nakyal,’’ sources said, adding the Pakistan army also suffered heavy infrastructural damage in the Indian action.





Few days back, the Army had thwarted infiltration attempt by the terrorists on the LoC in the Valley in which five terrorists were killed and some others had managed to return to PoK. Five Army soldiers had attained martyrdom in thwarting the intrusion attempt.





Meanwhile, Pakistani army last night resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward posts and villages in Mendhar and Balakote sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said.





An Army Jawan was injured in the shelling while eight houses were damaged, sources said, adding that nearly 20 forward villages of Mendhar and Balakote in Poonch district were badly affected by Pakistan shelling and firing.





In some villages, Pakistani shelling continued till early this morning and people remained confined to houses and bunkers until it stopped completely.





The Indian Army retaliated very affectively causing extensive damage to forward posts of Pakistan, sources said.





Today, Pakistan army again resorted to mortar shelling in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army.





The cross-border shelling, which started at 9.50 am at Shahpur and Kirni continued for more than two hours but there were no reports of casualties on the Indian side.





A police official said a residential house belonging to Mohammad Sayeed was completely damaged, while several other structures suffered minor damages in the Pakistani shelling which continued for over half-an-hour.





“Heavy firing and shelling is going on in Kirni and Qasba areas…There is panic among the people who have been advised to stay inside underground bunkers,” he said.





Pakistan army has been regularly violating ceasefire along the Line of Control in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with a view to give covering fire to the infiltrating terrorists. However, Army has successfully thwarted all intrusion attempts by the terrorists.







