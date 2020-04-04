



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its employees have contributed over Rs 5 crores to PM-CARES fund to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian space agency said that the contribution was made possible by the voluntary contribution of employees’ one day’s salary.

With the voluntary contribution from employees of ISRO/DOS, more than 5 Crores INR was donated to PM-CARES Fund. ISRO is also working hard to develop essential medical devices that protect and help treat victims of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on April 2, the organisation reiterated ISRO and the Department of Space's commitment to stand in solidarity with the entire nation to resolutely and effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency added that ISRO scientists are working to develop the best methods to provide essential medical devices to help with patient care.





Call For Scientific Contribution



The government of India has called upon the scientists and start-ups across the country to come together and develop low-cost and improved methods to help combat the virus. ISRO's rocket producing wing - the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VVSC) - is actively contributing to the nation's fight against the deadly coronavirus.





According to reports, the VVSC is preparing to produce ventilators, oxygen canisters, hand sanitizers and masks for COVID-19 patients. A group of young engineers working for a Pune-based start up, which makes water-less solar plant cleaning robots, are also building a low-cost ventilator which will cost Rs 50,000, almost one-third the price of current ventilators made by other Indian companies.







