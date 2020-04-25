



Even as the Coronavirus pandemic rages across the world, the Border Roads Organisation has constructed a major strategic bridge in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide adequate movement of supplies to about 3,000 troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China.









​The Bridge





As reported by ET, the BRO constructed a 430 feet long bailey bridge at Daporijo over the Subansiri river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. The BRO has upgraded the bridge, whose construction began last month, to class 40 tons, which means that it can bear the weight of heaviest loads such as artillery guns that can then be taken to forward areas along the LAC.





​Nomenclature





The bridge has been named after martyr Hangpan Dada, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.









​Project Arunank





The BRO’s 23 Border Roads Task Force and Project Arunank (that is responsible for constructions in Arunachal Pradesh) took over the bridge from the PWD authorities. “The BRO pitched this issue at the highest level, including the Military Operations branch and the defence ministry. Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads, the bridge was accorded priority for construction,” the BRO said.





​China Connect









"That part of the border has always had a tendency to be a friction point between India and China. Lack of reliable and all weather connectivity was a vulnerability," said Nitin Gokhale, a New Delhi-based strategic affairs expert, told Bloomberg. "The new bridge and improved road overcomes that and ensures uninterrupted supply to troops."







