Security forces have cordoned a few houses in Mirwani village and evacuating civilians before starting a search operation.





Security forces killed two terrorists from an Islamic State-inspired group during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, sources said.





The terrorists have been identified as Adil Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ibrahim and Shaheen Bashir Thoker, who belonged to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), according to sources.





Both Wani and Thoker belonged to Shopian district of Kashmir region, they added. While Wani was active from September 12, 2017, Thoker joined the ranks on August 15 last year





Thoker had crossed over to ISJK from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, sources added.





They were gunned down during an encounter, which broke out between the terrorists and a joint team of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manzgam area of Kulgam district on Monday.





