China said that it will “never tolerate” Taiwan’s separation from the mainland after Tsai Ing-wen was inaugurated as President of the self-governing island for a second term. According to China’s state-run news agency, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office said that Beijing has sufficient ability to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and won’t tolerate separatist activities.





The assertive comment from China came after Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan can not accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” policy which undermines the “cross-strait status quo”. During her inaugural address on May 20, Ing-wen highlighted the complex and changing cross-strait circumstances saying the government has made the greatest effort to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.





'Willing To Engage'





Taiwanese President said that the government is willing to engage in dialogue with China but will not accept China’s "one country, two systems". She added that the administration will continue to handle cross-strait affairs according to the Constitution of Taiwan and the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.





“We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle,” she said.







