



US President Donald Trump will attend the May 27 launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission -- the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years, the White House said Saturday.





"Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security," Trump said in a statement ahead of the visit, which will underline his push for a return to work in the US amid the Coronavirus pandemic.





pic.twitter.com/eNIIS3Jgox President Trump says he's "thinking" about going to the SpaceX rocket launch next week and tells reporters, "I'd like to put you on the rocket and get rid of you for a while" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp May 21, 2020

US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy's historic Launch Pad 39A at 4:33 pm (2033 GMT) on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.





The mission is seen as a crucial step towards ending American dependence on Russian rockets.





Asked about going ahead with the mission in the midst of the pandemic, Behnken told reporters: "Where there's a will, there's a way."





NASA gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27





NASA says it has given the green light to next week's launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX vessel -- the first crewed space flight to leave from US soil in nine years. "It it was a very, very clean review," says NASA associate administrator. "...





Behnken and Hurley have been in strict quarantine since May 13, but they said their actual isolation began as far back as mid-March.



