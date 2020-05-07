



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a “false flag operation” against his country on the pretext of infiltration.





Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir, leading to a spike in the verbal duel between the two sides.





“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of ‘infiltration’ across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan tweeted.





Khan also claimed that the violence in Kashmir was local.





He once again accused India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia. “The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he said.





Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Shehbaz Sharif also fired a salvo against India.





“Allegation of ‘terror launching pads’ by India is meant to whip up propaganda against Pakistan!” he said.







