



According to the data received from the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India had 85,940 CoronaVirus patients, surpassing China which has recorded 84,031 confirmed cases of the disease. India's CoronaVirus tally reached 85,940 surpassing China which has recorded 84,031 so far. In the last 24 hours, states reported a spike of 3,970 cases and 103 fatalities. India’s mortality rate, at 3.5%, is better than China’s at 5.5%





New Delhi: India, on Saturday, officially breached the COVID-19 tally of China, where the pandemic originated at a wet market in Hubei province’s capital city of Wuhan.





According to the data received from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday morning, India's CoronaVirus tally reached 85,940 surpassing China which has recorded 84,031 confirmed cases of the disease so far.





India’s mortality rate, at 3.5%, is better than China’s at 5.5% which has so far recorded 4,633 fatalities.





In the last 24 hours, states reported a spike of 3,970 cases and 103 fatalities. However, the active cases reduced to 53,045 after accounting for 30,152 patients who have been cured and discharged and 2752 overall deaths.





The virus more than doubled itself since May 3 when there were 40,000 recorded cases of the respiratory illness, just a day before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lifted some lockdown restrictions across all states.





Almost 4,000 new patients were added to the tally for the past few days amid a worrying dip in the doubling rate earlier this month, which is now believed to have improved to 13 days. More cases were recovered as India ramped up testing over the past few weeks.







