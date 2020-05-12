



Kargil: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) escorted 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from the icy heights of Zoji La to the frozen slopes of Kargil in past 21 days to ensure safe passage of trucks amid the ongoing lockdown. The 900 trucks carried goods and fuel tankers having essential supplies to people located in far-flung areas of Ladakh.





Due to the effort of ITBP, the trucks carrying food and other items are reaching Kargil covering a distance of 100 km in about eight hours of time.





The land route through Zoji La pass serves as a lifeline for the nearly 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil.





The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has been assigned the vital responsibility to ensure no disruption on the movement of truck. The Leh based North West Frontier of ITBP has played a pivotal role in the process with active support of the Ladakh administration.





The convoys move through Gumri, Meena Marg and Dras via Fotu La pass and Namika La pass in extreme cold climatic conditions, with temperatures dipping up to minus 10 degrees Celsius.





The Drivers and other staff were screened at various checkpoints by ITBP personnel to ensure safety. Social distancing norm is also being practiced while carrying forward this process.







