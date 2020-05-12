



Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is conspiring to carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India with the help of India's most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, sources said





Sources added that LeT has joined hands with Dawood to unleash mayhem in India and Dawood was spotted in Islamabad on Sunday (May 10) at his farmhouse. It is learnt that Dawood had gone with a team of Pakistan's spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for a meeting with the LeT leaders.





Intelligence sources said that ISI is planning to create unrest in India at a time when the whole country is focused on defeating the Coronavirus COVID-19 menace.





Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley is on alert for 17th day of Ramzan, which is on Monday (May 11). The alert has been sounded as there is an input that terrorists may chose the 17th day of Ramzan, which is also the day of the Battle of Badr or Jang e Badr for some terror attack in Kashmir valley.





In the past, terrorists have chosen this day to attack security installations in the Valley.





A senior official told Zee Media that though there is no specific input that any particular security installation could be targeted but a general alert is sounded. “It could be a general alert keeping in view the previous experiences,” the official said





Earlier last week it was reported that a new terror group named as The Resistance Front (TRF), which also claimed responsibility for the attack on Jawans in Handwara killing 3 of them, was planning to attack the security forces again in Kashmir valley.







