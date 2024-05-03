Vikram and Pragyan on Moon





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured breathtaking high-resolution images of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, and the Pragyan rover resting on the lunar surface after the successful completion of their mission.





The new images captured on March 15, 2024, and processed by independent researcher Chandra Tungathurthi show the region in significantly greater detail than the initial images shared by ISRO shortly after the historic landing on August 23, 2023.





This latest set of images was obtained from a reduced altitude of approximately 65 kilometres, allowing for a resolution of about 17 centimetres per pixel, compared to the initial post-landing image captured at the regular altitude of 100 kilometres with a resolution of 26 centimetres per pixel.





Image of ShivShakti Statio depicting the Vikram Lander immediately post-landing, captured on August 23, 2023 (R). Vikram Lander alongside the Pragyan rover after operational deployment, captured on March 15, 2024 (L). (Photo: ISRO/C.Tungathurthi)





The difference in resolution is strikingly apparent when observing the two sets of images side by side. The enhanced clarity provides a vivid view of the Pragyan rover, the small Indian rover that roamed on the Moon to become the first to do so near lunar south pole.





It is now evident that ISRO is advancing its capabilities by capturing the Moon's surface at unprecedented resolution levels of 16-17 centimetres, achieved by lowering its orbit to 60-65 kilometres — significantly closer than the usual 100-kilometre orbit that offers a resolution of around 25 centimetres.





The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023, marked a significant milestone for India, as it became the first country to achieve a soft landing in that region and the fourth country to softly land a spacecraft on the Moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, and China.





The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover performed numerous experiments on the Moon for 14 Earth days, contributing to our understanding of the lunar environment and paving the way for future space exploration endeavours.





"I am personally very excited to witness how ISRO is stretching its capabilities beyond already impressive limits," Chandra wrote in his blog with the pictures.





