As China issued a chilling warning to the world about a potential war, the latest satellite images indicate large military movements along the road near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Aksai Chin region, the part of Ladakh region occupied by Beijing since the 1962 conflict with India.





"It is necessary to explore ways of training and preparing for war because epidemic control efforts have been normalised," China's President Xi Jinping told the country's armed forces on Tuesday as the rest of planet struggled with the Coronavirus pandemic.





"It is necessary to step up preparations for armed combat, to flexibly carry out actual combat military training, and to improve our military's ability to perform military missions," Xi said.





His comments followed a decision to increase the budget for the Chinese military by $178 billion -- or 6.6 per cent -- over last year's allocation.





China's public threat to the world coincides with rising tensions with India in Ladakh and Sikkim sectors. Beijing is also understood to have played a role in the recent assertion by Nepal over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Lipiyadhura areas of Pithoragarh.





TROOP MOVEMENT IN AKSAI CHIN





An analysis of these pictures suggests that the moving structures could be 30-50-meter long.





Images also show visible changes on the ground, possibly from large scale movements.





The road, about 2 km from the nearest LAC point, was built in 2018-19, historical images suggest.





Images from second and third week of the month show the area of movement





A closer scrutiny suggests markings on the ground in May 24 images, which were not seen in May 14.









A closer look at the area where suspected movement was observed





These developments appear to be in sync with the reported face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the first week of May 5.





India Today's earlier analysis of the images showed build up from both sides in around the Pangong Lake and Galwan Valley area.



