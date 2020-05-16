



As per the data leak, there are more than 6,40,000 updates on COVID-19 covering at least 230 cities with a specific location. China's total death toll officially stands at 4,632 out of 88,242 confirmed cases. They’re way ahead of us in terms of death: US President Trump on China's Coronavirus toll numbers. China had revised Wuhan COVID-19 numbers last month





New Delhi: A new data leak from a military-run university indicates that China is hiding the real figures of COVID-19 cases. As per the database leaked from the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha city, China could have 640,000 cases instead of 84,000.





While China has officially reported just 84,029 cases there is widespread scepticism over this figure due to Beijing’s lack of transparency over the matter.









According to FP, “the school publishes a data tracker for the Coronavirus: The online version matches with the leaked information, except it is far less detailed—it shows just the map of cases, not the distinct data.”





More Than 6,40,000 COVID-19 Updates Covering 230 Cities





As per the report, there are more than 640,000 updates on COVID-19 covering at least 230 cities with a specific location and the time the data was gathered.





All the updates contain the latitude, longitude, and confirmed Coronavirus cases at the location from February to April.







