



Tensions between India and Pakistan are all-time high following persistent attacks on the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan PM Imran Khan fearing some sort of retaliatory actions tweeted about the possible Indian counter-measures

PM Khan also called the Indian assertions of infiltration from Pakistan’s side of the Line of Control (LoC) as baseless and said it is a “continuation of a dangerous agenda”.





Pakistan PM was reacting to comments from senior Indian officials, including the defence minister and the army chief, affirmed the presence of “terrorist launch-pads” in Pakistan under the patronage of the Army and ISI.





Khan added that he has been warning the global community regarding Indian Army’s renewing efforts to find a pretence for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.





PM Khan tweeted: I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda.





In the second tweet, Khan said: The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression & brutalisation of Kashmiris. The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia.





Earlier, the Shiv Sena which is the ruling party in Maharashtra in alliance with Congress and NCP also demanded a surgical strike on Pakistan to avenge the killing of five Indian troops killed in Handwara, North Kashmir.





It is not a good sign that the courageous men from India were martyred in India’s own land, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, adding that this occurred when a strong and patriotic government is in power at the Centre.





The terror attacks have intensified along the Kashmir border while India is battling COVID-19 crisis, it said, and asserted: “India has forgotten the Kashmir war due to the situation triggered by COVID-19, but Pakistan has not.”





In the Handwara Encounter, in Kupwara, North Kashmir, 5 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit along with 2 Army soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector lost their lives.





The martyred included Col Ashutosh Sharma — Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh and sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi of Jammu and Kashmir police.







