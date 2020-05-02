



The Delhi police on Friday filed its first charge sheet in connection with the recent riots in north-east Delhi accusing Shahrukh Pathan, who was caught on camera firing at a crowd, of trying to kill head-constable Deepak Dahiya and others by firing at them on February 24 in Jaffarabad area





The charge sheet running over 350 pages has been filed against in the Karkardooma Court and accuses Shahrukh with an attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public function and assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty.





Besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Police has also invoked the provisions of the Arms Act against the accused. If convicted, Shahrukh may get a maximum of 10 years jail and will also be liable for a fine.





Shahrukh was the first person to be arrested in the riot cases. He was arrested by Narcotics Cell, Crime on March 3 from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh and is in jail.





The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol and 2 live rounds, were recovered from Shahrukh, the police said.





A picture if Pathan pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya during the communal riots went viral on social media.





The FIR in the case was lodged on February 26 under IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and section 307 (attempt to murder), sections 147 and 148 (both related to rioting). Provisions of the Arms Act was also invoked.





Kaleem Ahmad, a resident of Kairana who had given shelter to the accused, was also arrested and has been charged under IPC section 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered). Other provisions of IPC were also added against the accused person during the course of probe, police said.





A third person, identified as Ishtiyak Mallik, a resident of Arvind Nagar, Ghonda, Delhi also appears as an accused.







