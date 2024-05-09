



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced in a recent tweet on X that the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has developed liquid Ramjet fuel for an advanced air-breathing engine. Calling it a ‘landmark achievement’, DRDO further informed that the fuel was tested successfully at the Ramjet Testbed at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) on May 8. BPCL and Mineral Oil Corporation are industry partners in this development, it added. DRDO Tableau Showcases Liquid Ramjet Technology, MPATGM, Agni-V.





