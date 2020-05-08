A massive TATA multi-axle truck carrying Prahaar tactical missile batter of the Indian Army





Now we all know that Tata Motors has been a prime defence supplier to the Armed and Paramilitary Forces of the country for a long time now. In fact, the TATA Group’s history with the Defence sector goes way back to the 1940s when the Group supplied armoured steel to support the World War II effort. However, the Tata Group’s first official association with an Independent Indian government started in 1958. The Tata Group also developed a Wheeled Armoured Carrier – Indian Pattern or ACV-IP, better known as the ‘Tatanagar’. From India’s independence in 1947 till present, the Indian Auto giant has contributed to serving India’s defence needs in the mobility segment.









It has a huge range of products divided into a number of categories such as Logistics, Aid & Development, Armoured, Combat Support and Combat. Tata Motors has also developed India’s first indigenous Armoured Amphibious wheeled infantry combat vehicle which is designed and developed jointly with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).







