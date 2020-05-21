



The senior police official further said that there is possibility of infiltration attempts by the terrorists due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the training camps





Jammu: The novel Coronavirus that has gripped the entire world with infection has also hit the terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, citing an intercepted phone call made by a trainee from his PoK camp to his family in Kashmir.





J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that Kashmiris taking training in those camps could die of COVID-19 as "nobody bothers about them".





"There are reports that somebody from a training camp in Pakistan, where he is being trained, made a call to his family members here (Kashmir), telling them that some of the trainees from Kashmir have been infected by the Coronavirus. He was telling them that some of them would die of the Coronavirus in the training camps and nobody bothers about them," the DGP was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.





The senior police official further said that there is possibility of infiltration attempts by the terrorists due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the training camps.







