SRINAGAR: The two terrorists killed in Chanjimulla hamlet in Handwara forest were part of a seven-member group, five of whom were killed in Rangdori forest in Keran sector in Kupwara district on April 5 when they tried to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC).





However, the two escaped the security dragnet at the LoC and returned to PoK, intelligence sources said, adding that they managed to infiltrate the LoC a few days later.





According to locals in Chanjimulla, the two terrorists – Haider from PoK and Asif Reshi from Handwara – were seen in the forested area for the last two weeks. The Army units of 21 and 15 Rashtriya Rifles, which are stationed in the area, had also received inputs last week about the presence of two to four heavily armed terrorists in combat fatigues in the area.





However, Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir Range, denied that Haider was part of the seven-member team of terrorists which had attempted to infiltrate the LoC in Keran sector on April 5. Five soldiers were also killed in the encounter in the Keran sector.





Kumar said Haider was a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba who had been active mostly in Lolab, Sogam and Handwara areas of north Kashmir since June 2017. “He was the mastermind behind the recent killings of three CRPF Jawans in Sopore,” Kumar said, adding that he had killed several civilians as well.





Kumar said Haider was tasked with receiving new groups of LeT from across LoC and planning fresh attacks.





The other slain terrorist, Asif Reshi, was a resident of Gund Chabootra in Handwara.





The bodies of both Haider and Asif were taken to Sheeri in Baramulla district and buried in the presence of a magistrate.







