



Zahoor Wani, an operative of the dreaded terrorist outfit LeT, was arrested by the security forces from Budgam district in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday





Srinagar: Security forces in Kashmir arrested a top Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Zahoor Wani on Saturday.





The Overground Worker (OGW) of the dreaded terrorist organisation was nabbed during a raid at a hideout in Arizal Khansaib area of Budgam district.





Arms and ammunition were recovered from the LeT terrorist against whom a case was also registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.





More arrests and recoveries are expected to be made after Wani's arrest which comes within days of a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, being gunned down in Operation Jackboot.





Naikoo had become the de facto chief of Hizbul Mujahideen following the killing of Burhan Wani, who had emerged as the poster boy of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in July 2016.







