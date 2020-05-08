Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on May 07 criticised those who mocked armed forces’ event to honour frontline warriors of COVIS-19. “There are some people who are uneducated but possess intelligence and wisdom but there are others who are educated but behave as if they lack wisdom and intelligence. Every person has right to comment. Motivation is an essential aspect of training of armed forces. We though it is important to motivate our corona warriors,” said Rawat on criticism of armed forces’ event to honour COVID-19 warriors.