



In a shocking revelation, it has been found that China and Pakistan have been instigating Nepal to take action against India. Both China and Pakistan are planning to open another front by provoking Nepal against India





According to sources close to Zee News, the Chinese Ambassador in Nepal Hou Yanqi played a crucial role in inciting Nepal against India. As a matter of fact, Hou Yanqi was stationed in Pakistan before she was made the ambassador to Nepal.





In an attempt to create problems for India, China is deliberately provoking its neighbours. Reportedly, Phanindra Nepal, leader of Unified Nepal National Front has been meeting with officials of the Pakistan and Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu for the last few months.





Nepal's lower house of Parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to include a new map incorporating Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Constitution of the country.





On June 10, Nepal's House of Representatives had endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion.





India has termed the development as 'violative' of the current understanding between the two countries to hold talks on boundary issues.





In response to media queries on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the claims are not based on historical facts.





" We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.





"This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," he added.





The map row broke after India's defence minister inaugurated a road till Lipulekh which Nepal says is its own territory. It was followed by Nepal FM Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meeting Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepali Foreign Ministry and ruling party Nepal Communist Party issued a strongly worded release protesting the new road built by India that will reduce the time for Indian pilgrims to go for Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet, China. It was followed by a strong protest by India who reminded Kathmandu that it is Indian territory.







