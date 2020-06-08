



The exercise, which concluded in a few hours, demonstrated China's capability to quickly deploy troops and step-up border defences within a short span of time. The ongoing stand-off began in May after the two sides were engaged in a hand-to-hand confrontation. On Saturday, the talks between the two sides were 'positive', the MEA said





Beijing: A day after talks with India to resolve the ongoing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army carried out massive manoeuvres 'featuring thousands of paratroopers' in that country's north-western region.





According to Chinese state media, the exercise, which witnessed participation from thousands of paratroopers, armoured vehicles, and even civilians was completed within a few hours. However, the exercise demonstrated Beijing's capability to quickly reinforce People's Liberation Army's (PLA) troops to step-up border defences.





The operation also involved hundreds of pieces of military equipment as well as supplies, Global Times reported.





The mobilisation comes just a day after Chinese and Indian Army officials held a six-hour-long meeting at the LAC to resolve ongoing tensions between the two countries.





India-China Border Talks 'Positive'





On Saturday, China's Xinjiang Military District chief and India's 14 Corps commander held a meeting at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC in a bid to de-escalate the tensions along the LAC. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the talks were conducted in a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. The MEA statement further underlined that “peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations”.





“Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship,” the MEA statement said.







