



New Delhi: Amid reports of Chinese transgressions into Indian territory, the Congress has questioned the silence of the government and demanded clarity on the issue, posing five questions. It said the people of India and all political parties should be taken into confidence on this issue.





This is "brazen Chinese transgressions" into Indian Territory as Modi Govt is silent! There can be no compromise with India''s "Security and Territorial Integrity", said the Congress.





"Why has the Modi Government not taken the nation into confidence vis-a-vis the actual position on the ground?", the Congress asked.





"While the government has briefly commented upon resolving the crisis diplomatically, the Modi Government must take all political parties and the country into confidence on restoring the status quo and protecting India''s territorial integrity," Congress'' Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded.





The Congress said that umpteen news reports reflect that Chinese forces have made serious transgressions into Indian Territory at three points in Ladakh and Sikkim.





The transgressions are reportedly in Galwan River Valley and Pangong Tso Lake Area in Ladakh.





"Reports of Chinese Army moving thousands of troops in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso Lake Area (Ladakh) are shocking and audacious attempt on our ''territorial integrity''," said the party leader.





Security experts and Army veterans are seeing the Chinese transgressions in the Galwan River Valley as an attempt to threaten the "Darbuk-Shyok-DBO Road" which is vital to servicing Indian troops in Sub-Sector North and close to the Karakoram pass.





The Congress said if these reports are true, the Modi Government must answer -- Have the Chinese troops occupied Indian Territory in the Galwan River Valley and Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh?





"Have they crossed into Indian Territory even beyond China''s own ''Claim Line'', pitched hundreds of tents, constructed concrete structures and built a few kilometres of road along the LAC in Galwan River Valley as also on the north bank of Pangong Tso Lake? And is it correct that Chinese troops have occupied the ''Finger Heights near Pangong Tso Lake?'' asked the Congress.





The Congress said that the government should clarify that the Chinese transgressions into Galwan River Valley threaten the operation of "Darbuk-Shyok-DBO Road" vital to servicing Indian troops in Sub-Sector North and Karakoram pass.





The Congress asked the government what steps has the Modi Government taken to resolve this all important issue of "National Security and Territorial Integrity", including strategic preparations?







