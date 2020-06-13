



India has become the fourth—worst-hit country due to the Wuhan virus and at a time like this, it is being distracted by its neighbours. 3 neighbours — seem to be posing a combined threat to India.





Pakistan Nepal and their guide and creditor China 3 border brothers— joining hands against India From the west — to the north — to east India is feeling the heat on all 3 sides.





In the west — Pakistan has always remained a challenge. For decades, it has provoked India in collusion with China and now, Pakistan is at it again Since Sunday — the Pakistan army has been violating the ceasefire daily. Yesterday — Pakistan troops shelled villages in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.





An Indian army personnel was martyred. in the north — China has been reinforcing its border defences for over a month. It may have retreated from the frontline in some parts — but the military build-up hasn’t stopped.





Just yesterday — the PIA is said to have received a delivery of new weapons including China's most advanced vehicle-mounted howitzer — the PCL—181. If you follow the Chinese state media — you'd think the PIA is preparing for war. There are reports of a build-up in Arunachal Pradesh too.





A country which has always enjoyed excellent bilateral ties with India is spoiling for a flight. Nepal is throwing a fit, First, it approved a new political map showing disputed lands as Nepalese territory. Limpiyadhura Lipulekh and Kala Pani Kathmandu didn't even bother with exploring a diplomatic solution today something unusual happened.





There was indiscriminate firing by the Nepal police — near the border with the Indian state of Bihar. Indian has been killed, 4 others were injured it's being called an unrelated issue. But the timing couldn't have been worse comes at a time of increased border tensions.







