



Satellite images show China has resumed construction activity at the place of skirmish





NEW DELHI: China has brought back the tent-like structure that Indian troops had destroyed on June 15 near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, escalating tensions that were expected to cool down after Monday’s corps commander-level talks. ET has reliably gathered that Indian troops have physically verified the reappearance of a tent and this has been spotted in fresh satellite imagery as well.





Both sides had vacated the site after the deadly clash in which 20 Indian soldiers led by Col Santosh Babu were killed. The Chinese tent was removed during the skirmish, following which the two sides agreed on talks through senior military and diplomatic channels. The construction of a new tent even as talks make slow progress is bound to have a debilitating impact on efforts to disengage the troops, added sources.







Sources confirmed that satellite images show significant construction activity by the Chinese side at Patrol Point-14, including new defences and a hardened shelter for troops. Further, those familiar with the details told ET that at least 15 pockets of PLA troop concentration have been identified on the border between Pangong Tso and Daulat Beg Oldie. These include additional troops that were moved along the LAC following the clash at Galwan. India has countered this by stepping up deployments on its side.





Heavy Chinese Deployment Along LAC





Chinese troop deployments along the LAC have apparently crossed 10,000. “Offensive Chinese deployments are seen at many locations, some of them reinforced with tanks and artillery. They are also supported by additional troops posted further back,” a source aware of the situation told ET.





At Galwan Valley, where 20 soldiers died on the Indian side and China too lost an unspecified number of personnel including a commanding officer, the situation remains tense as fresh satellite images show that PLA has been constructing defences. Since the clash, China has accelerated road works and seems to be creating infrastructure to house troops at Patrol Point 14, an area that earlier was only patrolled.





“It will be right to assume that the troops are at the highest level of alert possible in all sectors. This is also the time for routine Op Alert exercises for both sides. Therefore, there are a large number of exercising troops available to both the armies,” sources said.





Besides Galwan and Pangong Tso, two other areas of concern are the Depsang plains near DBO and the Gogra Post.





At Depsang, Chinese armoured formations have amassed along the LAC, while a 2-km deep incursion has taken place near Gogra, where PLA troops are deployed.





The fear in Depsang is that the Chinese might move to their claim line, which currently varies between 15 km and 20 km on the Indian side of the LAC. As seen at Galwan and Pangong Tso, PLA has moved up to its claim lines and has been demanding that Indian troops fall back.







