New Delhi: The mood meter for ‘India on China’ has been on a downward graph ever since the Asian behemoth provoked Indian Army soldiers along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan Valley near Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16.





The death of 20 brave Indian troops in the clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has dented the neighbouring country’s image and sentiments in India massively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had categorically stated that India’s silence should not be taken as its weakness and it will not take any blow to its sovereignty and integrity lightly.





From Army-level talks to diplomatic pressure, the process of disengagement near the LAC has been held on a very tight rope.





However, around 60 per cent citizens still do not feel India has given China “a befitting reply” in response to what the Chinese have done. The border clash was the highlight of continued territorial advancements by China along the LAC, which stretches from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.







