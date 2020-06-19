



Washington DC, USA: The recent Galawn valley face-off between India and China has turned out to be a rare 'moment of embarrassment' for Beijing as it fears the incident may embolden other adversaries along its border.





According to US News and World Report, India in the past has lost forces along the Pakistan border but the Galwan Valley clash, where it lost 20 soldiers, is unlike any incident that occurred in the past.





After Monday's violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the eastern Ladakh area, China on Wednesday said that it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India.





"China and India are in close communication on resolving the border issues through diplomatic and military channels," according to another Chinese state media post, citing its foreign ministry.





So far, Beijing China has only confirmed casualties but did not specify the numbers. However, US News reported at least 35 Chinese soldiers were believed to have killed- including one senior commanding officer - in a violent confrontation in Eastern Ladakh area.





US experts believe that New Delhi is now questioning Beijing dealings at the international stage and pondering how long will it take for India's self-restraint to evaporate against close cooperation with Washington.





This development comes at a time of shifting balance of power in the region, including a desire by the United States to elevate ties with India to counter the rising threat of China.





American officials have repeatedly warned their Indian counterparts about China upholding its commitments, and they continue to provide the Indian military with support, including for the ongoing standoff.





On Wednesday, issuing the statement for the first time on the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the soldiers' deaths "will not go in vain" and pledged "a befitting reply" to China if it continues to provoke India.







