A AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force during a successful landing at Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Chinyalisaur is 125 kilometres away from China border





NEW DELHI: Chinese build-up along LAC included more than 10,000 troops, heavy artillery, tanks and infantry combat vehicles





EVEN though troops of India and China have disengaged at three locations in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian side is clear that the tensions on the borders would be done away completely only when the People’s Liberation Army de-inducts more than 10,000 troops along with artillery and tank regiments deployed on its side of the Line of Actual Control near the Indian territory. In the over four-and-half-hour meeting, the Indian delegation pressed for restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of sizeable number of Chinese troops from all the standoff points, people familiar with the development said.





The Major General-level dialogue took place in a ‘positive atmosphere’ with an aim to further ease tension between the two sides, they said. As a confidence-building measure before the talks between both sides at the Major General-level, the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at three locations including Galwan valley area (Patrolling Point 14), Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 17) by 2-2.5 km. “Disengagement has started in the eastern Ladakh sector but what we want is de-induction of more than a division size troops (10,000 plus troops) that have been deployed by the Chinese in the rear positions in its territory along the Line of Actual Control.





Disengagement is fine but the tensions can be done away with only when the Chinese de-induct their heavy build-up which includes the deployment of more than a division size of troops along with heavy artillery, tanks and infantry combat vehicles,” Military sources told ANI. The sources said that in view of the Chinese deployment, the Indian side has also deployed more than 10,000 troops in the Ladakh sector to match the PLA and prevent any other activities by it.





The Chinese troops started the stand-off with India in the first week of last month when on May 4, they first marched in with almost a battalion-size troops accompanied by infantry combat vehicles and heavy vehicles way ahead of their usual patrolling point, the sources said. The Indian side is also expected to raise these points in the multiple rounds of talks scheduled to be held over the next 10 days including battalion level, Brigade level and Major General- level talks. Sources said the talks are going to be held on the disengagement points at the battalion commander level and they have already had hotline talks with their counterparts.





Taking Steps To Ease Tension, Says China



BEIJING: CHINA said on Wednesday that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the “positive consensus” reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at “easing” the situation along the borders. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks came a day after officials in New Delhi suggested that Armies of India and China have undertaken a “limited disengagement” in few areas in eastern Ladakh in a demonstration of their intent to end the border stand-off peacefully ahead of another round of military talks.





Asked about the reports of the troops on both sides disengaging and moving back to their previous positions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here that both sides are taking steps to ease the situation along the borders. “Recently the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus,” she said. “The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders,” the spokesperson said.







