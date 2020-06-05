Indian soldiers march as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 7, 2015





New Delhi: Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country would celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Victory over the Nazi Germany in World War II on 24 June. The original victory day is celebrated on 9 May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





A large number of Indian armed force personnel will take part in the Victory Day Parade on June 24; Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev confirmed on Thursday. The move comes a day after the ambassador met Indian foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla in New Delhi to discuss the "agenda of India-Russia engagements in the months ahead" and to take stock of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.





​However, there has not yet been any official confirmation from the Indian government. Russia holds a military parade in Red Square in Moscow every year to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.





In November last year, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the participation of the Indian military in the this year's victory day parade.





Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu also invited US defence Secretary Mark Esper to the parade earlier this week. However, there has been no official confirmation of Ester attending.







