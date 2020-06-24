



NEW DELHI: The indigenous production of "fight" category equipment, which includes weapons and radars, for the Indian Navy is nearly 45 percent and it is a huge opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that can enhance their manufacturing, said a senior Navy official on Tuesday. "Indian shipyards have already 130 ships and submarines. And further, 46 ships and submarines have been ordered for construction in our shipyards. It is a matter of pride that with the help of our stakeholders, almost 90 per cent of equipment in the "float" category and 65 per cent of the equipment in the "move" category is indigenous production," said Rear Admiral S N Alamanda at a webinar.





The "float" category encompasses all material, equipment and systems associated with the structures and fittings of the ship's hull. Equipment under the "move" category encompasses propulsion systems, power generation turbine engines, firefighting systems.





Equipment under the "fight" category encompasses all types of ship borne weapons and sensor systems that affect the combat capability of the ship.





"Our cumulative indigenous production in the 'fight' category, which covers weapons, sensors, radars and advanced stealth technology, is presently relatively low close to 45 per cent," Alamanda noted.





"In fact, I see this percentage as a huge and a great opportunity for MSMEs to enhance their contribution to the Navy," he said at the webinar titled "Indigenisation and Modernisation requirements of Indian Navy" that was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.





"In achieving this, our MSMEs will need to work out various options, including collaborating with large scale units and also interacting with the DRDO very closely," the Rear Admiral added.





Commodore R K Kamboj said at the webinar that indigenisation is required for equipment like aircraft landing systems, night vision equipment, multi function phased array radars, low frequency interception radars and surface to surface missiles.







