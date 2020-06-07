



Security Forces in Kashmir are continuing with their program of saving youths from following the tracks of terrorism and try their best to dissuade them whenever they receive information that youth in a locality is being motivated to join terror outfits.





In one such incident, Awantipora Police received information that certain youths of the Tral area of Pulwama are about to join the terrorist ranks, and police acted swiftly along with other security forces and succeeded in saving the future of three youths, convincing them not to join terror outfits.





These persons have been identified as Amin Wani (aged about 21 years), Abrar Ahmad Reshi (aged about 17 years), and Ubaid Ahmad shah (aged about 19 years). All of them hailed from the Tral area in Pulwama who were motivated by terror associates to join a terror outfit.





Moreover, the two terrorist associates who were motivating those youths namely Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan, residents of Mandoora Tral, were also arrested for motivating these youths.





The arrested OGWs have found to be providing logistics, shelter, and other kinds of support to terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayeba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.





People of the area hailed the efforts of the security forces for saving three futures from being ruined. Police and other security forces are continuously making efforts to save the future of Kashmir youths and more than two-dozen youths are helped by security forces.





After counselling them, they are handed over to their families and also many of them are provided support to have a new start of life.







