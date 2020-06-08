



Nepal had a few weeks back taken umbrage to India suggesting that talks to sort out their differences be held after the battle against COVID is won





India’s army commander-level talks with China on June 6 have hardened positions in Nepal which plans to approve a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.





Several foreign policy experts close to the current government in Kathmandu have questioned why India has fobbed off talks with Nepal on the three disputed areas to the end of Covid pandemic? On the other hand during this pandemic, India held premier-level talks with Australia and a face-to-face army commanders’ meeting on the Ladakh border with China.





Nepal had a few weeks back taken umbrage to India suggesting that talks to sort out their differences be held after the battle against COVID is won.





At that time, many in Nepal Parliament and outside had wanted to know that if Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could inaugurate a road via Kalapani during a raging epidemic, there should not be any problems with holding talks as well.





After the India-China border meeting, ruling Nepal Communist Party’s Central Committee member Bishnu Rijal noted that the military commanders discussed the border dispute. On June 4, Indian and Australian PMs held a virtual summit and signed seven agreements. “But, India is extending the condition of the end of Covid and creating the right atmosphere for talks with Nepal,” he observed.





The Constitutional amendment, once passed, will be difficult to reverse as it will have the backing of two-thirds of Parliament. At the moment the proposal has the backing of both main parties, the Nepali Congress and Nepal Communist Party. India has worked the backchannels to avoid such an eventuality and sources had earlier said some formulas were aired in informal contacts with the Nepal leadership.





The amendment proposal to include a new political map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within Nepal was tabled in Nepal’s House of Representatives on May 31.







