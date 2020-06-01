



‘The Resistance Front’, which is owning up terror attacks in Kashmir, is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and is also associated with other Pakistan-based terror outfits.





Srinagar: The offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has issued an open threat to the non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir saying that they'll be considered and dealt with as the agents of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).





"We openly declare that any Indian who comes with an intention to settle in Kashmir will be treated as an agent of RSS and not as civilian and will be dealt with appropriately," the Resistance Front said in a statement.





The Resistance Front, which is owning up terror attacks in Kashmir, is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and is also associated with other terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed.





The statement of The Resistance Front comes at a time when the Central government is selecting the members for the Delimitation Commission. The leaders of the National Conference (NC) were also chosen as the members of the commission.





However, the National Conference had on Friday rejected the Delimitation Commission announced by the Centre, saying that the party's three members of Parliament will not participate in it.







