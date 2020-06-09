



Lt General BS Raju appealed to the Kashmiris not to get carried away by the misinformation coming from Pakistan. Pakistan "not happy" with peaceful situation in the Valley: Lt Gen BS Raju. Pakistan on a "hyperdrive" on peddling false narrative in Kashmir: Army official. 'Terrorists are not finding resonance with Kashmiris'





New Delhi: Lt General BS Raju, heading the Kashmir-based XV corps, on Monday said that Pakistan is unhappy with peace in Kashmir Valley and is resorting to peddling lies and trying to infiltrate armed terrorists into the Indian territory. Around 25 foreign and 100 odd local terrorists are active in South Kashmir, Lt Gen BS Raju claimed.





The Indian Army official asserted that the people of Kashmir took abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner. Lt Gen BS Raju said that due to relative peaceful situation in the Valley, Pakistan is on a "hyperdrive" to present a false narrative.





"Starting from the situation post abrogation of Article 370, I think the population took the decision in a positive manner. We saw relative peace for a fairly long period of time," Lt Gen B S Raju said.





In a bold move, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in August 2019 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union territories. The removal of some provisions of Article 370 was done to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcation the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.





Lt Gen Raju appealed to the Kashmiris not to get carried away by the misinformation coming from Pakistan.





"Pakistan is unhappy because it is in its larger plan to keep the pot boiling in the valley. That is how the relevance of the Pakistan army remains within Pakistan. As far as Pakistan's contribution to violence here is concerned, it is a combination of two things -- on the physical front inducting weapons along the Line of Control and, the second is, the information warfare Pakistan intends to fight," he said.





He also urged all the people in the country to come together to demolish the false narratives coming from the other side of the border.







