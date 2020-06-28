



Glasgow: A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who is living in exile in Glasgow, has expressed his anger over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and pledged to support the Indian Army.





Amjad Ayub Mirza, who hails from Mirpur in PoK, told ANI, “For 70 years, the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan have been kept separate from India. India is facing a tough time because of China’s aggression, which along with Pakistan and Nepal’s Communist Party, are playing a dirty game. We will not remain silent and stand shoulder to shoulder with India”.





He said, “I personally will fight for India and wherever the blood of Indian Army personnel will be spilled, we will also fight against the enemy”.





India held responsible China for the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and accused it of amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control in violation of the agreed norms.





While 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the June 15 attack, reports suggest that China’s PLA too suffered several casualties. However, Beijing is yet to officially disclose the number of its soldiers killed in the border clash.





Mirza said, “China has made a big mistake and they have aggravated 1.35 billion people in India and those living in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. If the need arises, we will join the Indian Army in the battlefield to fight against the enemy”.





World powers are standing with India against China’s aggression and violation of international border laws.





United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he spoke with European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers earlier this month about the "provocative military actions" of the Chinese Army.





Citing the example of "deadly border confrontations" with India, he asserted that Washington will make sure it is postured appropriately to counter the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in view of the threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to India, Vietnam and other countries.







