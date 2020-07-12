



The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will be regulated along with Atal Innovation Mission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 4 July, launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge’, calling out India’s tech innovators to create an Atmanirbhar App Ecosystem.





Sharing my thoughts in my This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate.Sharing my thoughts in my @LinkedIn post. https://t.co/aO5cMYi4SH July 4, 2020

This comes a week after India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications like TikTok, SHAREit, and others amid the anti-China sentiment due to tension on the India-China border.





“Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world.” Modi wrote on LinkedIn.



