Sikh radicals raising pro Khalistan slogans on the 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Akal Takht sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar, 2017





The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites linked to pro-Khalistan gourp Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for ‘a campaign for registering supporters for its cause’





“Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendations of MHA, MeitY, has issued orders under sec 69A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ”, an home ministry order said.

@HMOIndia Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA,1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MeitY has issued orders under sec. 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ @AmitShah — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 5, 2020

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.





Last year, the home ministry had banned the SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities, according to news agency PTI.





The SFJ pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The US-based organisation had declared July 4 as the inaugural day for registration of referendum on Khalistan.





Earlier this week, the Centre had declared nine Khalistani terrorists, including SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been spearheading a campaign under the banner of “Referendum 2020” for a separate Khalistani state, as ‘individual terrorists’ under recently amended fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act).



