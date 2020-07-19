



The Indian side raised its objections over the issue of Chinese build-up and construction activities in the Depsang Plains and the DBO sector





Ladakh: The ongoing tussle between India and China along the Line of Actual Control has lasted for around three months and both countries are yet to figure out the modalities of an absolute disengagement along the borders.





The deliberations at friction points between the two militaries are still going on and India, in the latest meeting, has raised the issue of troop buildup of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and construction activities along the Depsang bulge and Daulat Beg Oldie area.





India is holding talks with China through diplomatic as well as military channels. Special Representatives of both countries, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart, have also held dialogues to resolve the matter along the LAC.





“During the recent talks, the Indian side told the Chinese that in the garb of a military exercise, they had mustered heavy armament with the mass deployment of troops along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh which could be traced even by commercial satellites,” sources privy to the development told news agency ANI.







