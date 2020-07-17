



As per external affairs ministry, there is no change in India’s perception of LAC





NEW DELHI: India and China reaffirmed their commitment to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after the fourth round of talks between military commanders, but sources warned that a speedy resolution is difficult and more engagements will be required.





Two days after corps commander-level talks, the army said in an official statement that implementation of the first phase of disengagement was reviewed and further steps chalked out to reduce the troops amassed on the border.





“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level,” Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said. The government said the current disengagement process is “specifically aimed at addressing face-off situations and close-up deployments of troops along the LAC”.







Based on this understanding, both sides have agreed to “redeploy towards their regular posts”, which should not be seen as a change in India’s position on the LAC.





“There is absolutely no change with respect to India’s position on the LAC. We are fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC. Any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC are not acceptable,” the external affairs ministry said.





In a statement, the MEA spokesperson said mutual re-deployment of troops should not be misrepresented, and that the disengagements an ongoing process.





“Both sides have agreed at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC,” it said, adding that both sides have agreed on complete disengagement of troops along the LAC for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.





However, sources warned that rebuilding mutual trust after the Galwan clash will take time, and verification of the withdrawal would be key. A joint verification of troop positions at the flashpoints is being planned for next week. The Finger Area along Panging Tso remains a concern with a large number of Chinese troops still deployed deep inside the Indian side of the LAC. At other spots, the disengagement is continuing as per plan, but sources said there is yet to be a thinning of troops, heavy gear and armoured deployments in the depth area by China.







