It seems only India’s negative points are highlighted. Unlike Israel or Taiwan Indian doesn’t have a powerful public relations machine (foreign media can help). True. Even so, India has unique plus points, India; world’s largest democracy is fair, polite and friendly. It has efficient well-functioning judiciary, free press, well matured political system, dynamism, vitality and unity in diversity.





Contrary to general perception, India has free fair trade policy, Indian expatriates never trouble their host countries. India has a large number of highly skilled world class managers. India’s scientific man pool and human resource potential are behind only of Russia and America. Its English knowing population, 175 million and rising is second only to the USA. According to IMF/WB PPP method, India is a 3 trillion dollar economy. India’s GDP growth is modest. But America, the world’s largest economy has only 3% GDP growth.





Moreover, for half century India held and preserved democracy, her most precious asset against heavy odds. She can certainly proud on it.





India is often unfairly criticized. Heavily controlled and Government guided economics, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore hailed as free. While India, with fair free politics and relatively few barriers branded as respective. In multilateral trade and economic benefits, India yields too much but receives very little. While Asian dictatorships give too little but gain very much. Unlike India, they are contemptuous of the West. They dictate their own one sided policies and encourage piracy. Asian autocracies have no interest in written laws, pacts or agreements. In their view democracy is a weakness. They never waste a chance to preach about their racial and cultural superiority with apparent arrogance, abrasiveness and hostility.





West should realize and recognize this simple fact; strengthening of India is their gain, weakening their loss. India isn’t a threat to any country. Now because of her peaceful nature, power and location, India is a powerful ally of West and Japan in general and of Australia & New Zealand in particular. But India does need credible, far better military power.





Except Israel and Japan India’s friends lie outside Asia. In 1962 China war and a 1994 plague outbreak Asia betrayed us. But West helped.





Too much unjust criticism on two peaceful democracies, India and Japan, may raise ultra-nationalism there.





World’s most powerful and influential democracy, America is very similar to India, world’s largest democracy. They can cooperate further.





MNCs should shift their attention to the bottom 88% of Indian population (Ever weakening rupee push even basic products and services beyond their wildest dreams). The top 12% doesn’t need them. When the former get purchasing power (US$1= Rs.5-10), MNCs can realize their dreams in India. In a Rs. 10, 000 YPCI country, there won’t be many takers for Rs.1000+ books. Except books Indians almost always endure substandard (Indianized), often obsolete products and services. Local replication, affects quality and novelty. MNCs market only their low end products and services in India. Philips, Thomson & Sony are exceptions. Introduction of real unadulterated foreign products and services in India is a must.





We, an open society admit our shortcomings. Ours is a high cost, low income and above all an information scarce society. But it can be changed.





Information and trade are two way streets. Controls affect creditability; the greatest value. India awaits her deserved position among the global community.





Jose Manimala Pala tracks military and aerospace issues closely. Views expressed are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of IDN



