



The Indian Army, along with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL), will soon bring 3G services to border areas in Arunachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has reviewed the project and was happy about the progress despite harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain, The Economic Times reported, adding that Mein congratulated the Indian Army and BSNL for their efforts.





Mein even urged them to expedite the process since it is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to bring internet to the most remote parts of the country, as a part of Digital India Mission, the report said.





Speaking to Economic Times, Mein spoke about the importance of internet connectivity, especially to hold meetings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Due to difficult terrain and disruption of surface road communication in various places, it has become more essential to have internet connectivity, particularly in remote and border areas," he said.





Mein also urged all his Deputy Commissioners to coordinate with the Indian Army and BSNL to expedite the implementation.





Major General Sanjiv Chauhan, General Officer Commanding (HQ), 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan has assured that the process will be expedited, according to the report, adding that they will continue to share and update the state government of their progress on the project.





Colonel Milan Patnaik, Commanding Officer, 2 Mountain Division Signal Regiment, said inclement weather and blockades in the surface road communication in some sectors has hampered the work. He, however, informed that the civil administration and the police can avail their V-Sat Services in remote places like Kibithoo, Walong, Chaklagham and Anini for disaster management and other administrative services.







