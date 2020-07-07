



Movement At Sub-Zero





Motorists, and Indian Army vehicles in high-altitude sectors like Ladakh, Kargil, Kaza and Keylong face the problem of freezing of diesel when winter temperatures drop to as low as -30 degrees Celsius. Indian Oil has come up with an innovative solution to this problem by introducing a special winter-grade diesel with a low pour-point of -33 degree Celsius, which does not lose its fluidity function even in extreme winter conditions.





Pour Point





The pour point of a liquid is the temperature below which it loses its flow characteristics.





Fluidity Function





“Using the normal grade of diesel fuel becomes an arduous task for the people in the winter months where temperatures fall to sub zero temperatures of nearly – 30°C. However, the winter grade diesel produced by Panipat Refinery for the first time has a pour point of – 33 Degree Celsius and does not lose its fluidity function even in extreme winter weather of the region, unlike the normal grade of Diesel which becomes exceedingly difficult to utilise,” the company said.





BIS Ready





The winter-grade diesel meets the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications for BS VI grade diesel.





So It Begins





The first tank truck containing the special fuel has been flagged off from the Panipat marketing complex and subsequent supplies would be carried out from the Jalandhar terminal. From there, it will reach Leh and Kargil depot.











