



Srinagar: One Pakistan Army trooper was killed and eight others were injured after Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu & Kashmir. Defence sources said that Pakistan Army had been firing repeatedly and resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation against Indian villages in J&K at a number of places.





Sources said that the Indian Army retaliated strongly in Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors on July 27. “One Pakistani soldier was killed and eight were injured,” a senior Army official told News Intervention.





Giving the break up he said that the Pakistani soldier was killed in Bhimber and injuries to Pakistani soldiers took place at Hajipir where one Pakistani trooper was injured. Five other Pakistani soldiers were injured in Poonch and one each in Rakh Chikri and Padhar areas.





Pakistan often resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violations when it needs to push terrorists inside the Jammu & Kashmir. However, Indian Army is retaliating firmly and is not giving any chance to the terrorists to sneak in.





“Pakistan is making efforts to send in more number of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres into Kashmir. For that, they are trying to use the International Border sector in Jammu or the LoC,” said the senior Army officer. “Efforts are also being made in northern parts of Kashmir to push more terrorists into this side under the garb of ceasefire violations. The Indian Army is foiling these efforts there,” he added.





There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The officer explained that the security grid at border as well as in the hinterland of Jammu & Kashmir were working in tandem to defeat the efforts against peace in the union territory. “The border grid and the hinterland grid are working in synergy to foil these designs,” he said.







