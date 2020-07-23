PM Narendra Modi speaks at India idea summit

Seeking investment in India, the Prime Minister said that the rise of India means the rise in trade opportunities with a nation you can trust.



PM Modi said that the bilateral partnership can help the world bounce back after the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the US firms to invest in India and said that now is the best time to invest. Listing out opportunities in the fields of energy, infrastructure, defence, agriculture, healthcare, etc, Narendra Modi said that the bilateral partnership can help the world bounce back after the pandemic. He added that India and the US are two vibrant democracies with shared values and both are natural partners. Speaking at India Ideas Summit on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’, PM Modi further said that for the first time ever in India, there are more rural internet users than urban internet users.





Half a billion people are connected in India and there are immense opportunities in 5G, big data analytics, blockchain, and IoT, he added. Seeking investment in India, the Prime Minister also said that the rise of India means the rise in trade opportunities with a nation you can trust. Stating the possibilities of growth, Narendra Modi said that India celebrates openness in people and government, while an open mind makes an open market, the open market leads to greater prosperity and these are the principles of growth.





In the summit hosted by the US-India Business Council, India’s minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar yesterday said that the US has to learn to work in a more multipolar world, with the more plurilateral relationship and go beyond the alliances of the last two generations. He had added that between India and the US, we need to think bigger while we work through trade issues.





Meanwhile, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of TATA Sons, was awarded the USIBC Global Corporate Leadership award in the event and Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin won the USIBC Global Corp Leadership award. India needs to have more legal reforms to speed up timelines of litigation and need to continue to build up infrastructure including digital infra in India, said Jim Taiclet.







