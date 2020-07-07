



Islamabad: Pakistan Army suddenly opened heavy fire late Sunday in Balakot and Mendhar sector of Poonch district of Jammu division. During this firing, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and many were seriously injured in the Indian Army's late-night retaliation. During this time, some Pak posts have also suffered heavy losses. After this incident, patrolling of the soldiers has been increased in all the routes along the Line of Control. Pak army shells to infiltrate terrorists. At 7 o'clock in the evening, the Pak Army suddenly started moving 120 mm mortars in advance posts and residential areas in Balakot, Mendhar sector.





India gave the same answer. After this, the intermittent firing from across the border continued. Suddenly late in the night, the Pak army started firing mortar shells. According to sources, the Indian Army opened heavy fire late night in both the sectors, in which four soldiers, including a Pak Army Subedar, were killed. More than six soldiers have been injured. Smoke also appeared from many posts. Several ambulances were also seen across the border. Due to the sudden day's Pakistani firing, the residents living in the border areas have got panic in the mind.





Even after Pakistan received a befitting reply in this attack, the intermittent fire continued from Pakistan. Patrolling of soldiers has been increased in all the routes along the Line of Control. No information has been received about being injured or killed during this attack. Pakistan is now using terrorists as 'corona bombs'. Its conspiracy came to light on Sunday. The two terrorists killed in an encounter on Saturday in Kulgam district of South Kashmir have been found corona infected. Samples of these two bodies were taken before burial to check for corona infection.







