



New Delhi: Newly-appointed UK Ambassador to India Sir Philip Barton, in his first media interaction after presenting his credentials, expressed a willingness to work with Beijing but also said that they are clear about the challenges posed by China to India and the world. China's embassy in India responded to Barton’s remarks.





Expressing utter dismay over the UK’s mention of China's border conflict with India, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong dismissed the remarks made by British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton as “rife with mistakes and false allegations”.





“The boundary question falls within the bilateral scope between China and India. We have the wisdom and capability to properly handle differences. No need for third party interference,” Weidong said hours after British ambassador expressed concern over situation along Line of Actual Control.





The Chinese reaction came after the British ambassador noted that all sorts of Chinese actions have posed challenges around the world, including along India's northern border.





“These are concerning things and our hope would be that there can be de-escalation, and tensions do seem to have eased over the last week or two after the tragic loss of lives,” Borton said, referring to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese forces on 15 June.





India and China have been in a border stand-off since the last of week of April and are still undertaking talks to disengage troops along the loosely demarcated 4,057 km Line of Actual Control.





Borton on Thursday also raised the issue of recent changes in the security law in Hong Kong and the alleged human rights violations of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.





“Real challenges in South China Sea come from powers outside the region stirring up territorial & maritime disputes & undermining regional peace & stability. On Hong Kong affairs, China's HK allows no foreign interference,” Chinese ambassador responds to British envoy.





​The current tensions between China and UK have emerged after the UK offered extended visa rights and promised pathway to future citizenship to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for a British national (overseas) passport after China imposed its national security law on the territory last month.





Following the UK’s promise to provide an outlet to Honk Kong residents, China threatened to stop recognising the British National Overseas passports held by Hong Kong residents as valid travel documents.





China has alleged that the UK’s move violates the 1997 memorandum, which bars the nation from giving Hong Kong BNO passport holders the right to reside in the UK. Under the change in BNO rules, UK has opened new route wherein, BNO holders will be able to apply to enter or remain in the UK for an initial period of 30 months, extendable by a further 30 months, or a single period of 5 years.







