



by Saurabh Dubey





The year 2020 will be etched in the annals of History for all the wrong reasons. But one critical reason will override its importance and impact shadowing all others. The world has finally woken up from their collective slumber to unequivocally confront the unhinged regime of a vicious hegemon.





If there ever was a check list that would mirror the rise of Nazism 2.0, then this regime’s action would have ticked all the boxes and perhaps added more to that cursed list. The point of Rubicon has been crossed and now is the time to act. Let’s not wait for the concentration camps that they have built to turn into gas chambers, the lust for land of their neighbours turn into irreversible hegemonic habit and their perverse propaganda to paralyze or even proselytize policy making of the liberal world and supplanting it to their advantage, paving the way for an autocratic iron curtain to engulf the world to become a new normal.





Having said the above, it’s noteworthy that the world powers are getting their act together in a rare but revitalized manner in summoning their will power and equally importantly their combined military might at the right places at the right time, now lets patiently wait for the right moment to make a decisive and collective strike with sustained momentum until the ivory tower of evil crumbles. The enemy initiated the conflict and struck us hard by opening their Pandora’s Box of pathogens rendering all the mightiest of weapons from land to the sky appear as mere expensive show pieces. To add to the menace of an encore of this genetically modified genie to pop up again in some other shape or form in the future, this regime has roped in the service of its servile puppet which mind you has demented delusions of grandeur itself, to serve as a test tube for the creation and ultimately the dissemination of even deadlier pathogens to swarm the world. Axis of Evil reincarnated, albeit more malicious in every way imaginable.





Now that we are hit and humbled and have also been jolted out of our disjointedness of our blow hot and blow cold, rudderless efforts to reign in the ruthless foe, which despite having the greatest insecurities had lulled us into complacency devoid of collective resolve to thwart it’s role as a global loan shark, a genocidal general of a propaganda fed army lusting for the land of others and the master of two of the most petulantly rogue regimes, to run amok. The enemy has handed you an invitation or given the prevailing circumstances an almost insurmountable challenge to fight back and fight hard. Winnie the Vicious doesn’t see it coming yet, but so did Hitler before him. Take up the gauntlet and tear apart this evil regime’s existence once and for all, entire humanity is better without it.



