



SRINAGAR: Two CRPF Jawans and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.





The terrorists attacked a security forces party at a 'Naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.





He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.





Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.







